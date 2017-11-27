Monday, November 27, 2017

I Did It

I finished my Nano “novel” today at just over 50,000 words and typed THE END.

50,000 words of science fiction poured from my fingers onto my screen this month.
The quality is... indescribable but don't mind that, just look at the number of words! So many words!

I have a purple bar and access to a lot of “prizes” that are mostly money off writing tools that I don’t want to use. I suppose I also have bragging rights.

I just feel tired.

Other years I’ve been so happy to make it past the finish line. This year, I’m glad I wrote the story and found out what it was about and how it ended but I’m not sure what to do with it now.

I don’t think I’ve ever felt so flat at the end of NaNoWriMo.

And now I've got no excuse for avoiding anything I don't want to do. Maybe I need to do another challenge in December.

Posted at 6:50 pm Labels:
4 COMMENTS:

Lexi said...

Goodness, isn't Christmas a big enough challenge for December??? Congratulations on all those words! Pat yourself on the back and have a drink (probably not simultaneously...)

29 November 2017 at 19:56
fairyhedgehog said...

Thank you!

I can't reach my own back so I'll settle for the drink! And some chocolate. It's always a good time for chocolate.

29 November 2017 at 20:35
Patsy said...

Well done!

I didn't get to 50,000 but I've got a lot more words than I started with and I think there's probably a story in there somewhere.

2 December 2017 at 15:41
fairyhedgehog said...

Patsy, that sounds better than just some random number of words!

2 December 2017 at 19:30

