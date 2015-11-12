Windows 10 - Finding System Restore

The latest update of Windows 10 left me without a working keyboard. I couldn't find System Restore and needed the help of a Dell technician using remote control of my laptop to take my system back to before the update.
In case it happens again, I want to set down the steps needed to get into System Restore without using Search. (Because obviously search won't work without a keyboard!)
1. Right click on the Windows icon in the Start bar, click Control Panel.
2. On the drop down menu beside View By click to choose Small Icons (upper right part of the screen).
3. Click Recovery (icons are in alphabetical order).
4. You can now choose System Recovery as the second of three items.
Of course, next time it will probably be the mouse that goes. I should really look up the keyboard shortcuts to System Restore just in case.
Edited to Add:
To get to System Restore using only the keyboard:
Windows key + X
Arrow keys to select Control Panel, Enter
R key to select Restore, Enter
Tab key (several presses needed) to select System Restore, Enter
3 COMMENTS:
Windows keep offering me Windows 10, but I'm not brave enough to go for it. I really like Windows 7, and fear glitches such as you describe.
I thought I liked Windows 7.
Now I'm using Windows 10 I realise that I *loved* Windows 7! I'd go back if I could but I went on holiday after "upgrading" and didn't realise how buggy Windows 10 was until too late.
Thanks for the warning, FH. I'll hang on to Windows 7 and stop feeling I ought to upgrade.
