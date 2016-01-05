I read recently that keeping a picture journal can be good for your mood so I thought I'd give it a go. Anything to add a bit of colour when the days are dark and gloomy. I've got some felt tips and I thought I'd just write and doodle as the mood takes me, without worrying too much about what it turns out like; after all, with felt tips there's no rubbing out.
So far, I have "mud, mud, inglorious mud", followed the next day by "Ouch, ouch, ouchies" to remind me of the bike ride that convinced me that mountain bikes are evil. I've also got the tribute to the weather that you can see here.
It's a bit of a change from "write three things that went well every day" and I don't think I'll update it every day. It's just a bit of fun.
That's a good idea. I'm already working on getting my web journal up and running again, but I'm tempted to get my sharpies out and start scribbling now :)
I'd love to see what you come up with if you feel like sharing any of it! And do let me have a link to your web journal when it gets going.
Rather a high-quality picture journal, I'd say. Looks good, keep going, FH.
Lexi, that was the one page that was worth sharing with the world! Some of it is fairly random. I felt like drawing a dragon one day, so I did, but it wasn't a record of the day's events!
