Thursday, April 16, 2015
Schrödinger's Dishwasher
I am a sad wraith of my former self. My shoulders droop, my legs tremble, and my hands are red and raw.
For the last three weeks I have had to wash up.
I know, first world problems and all that. Thank the gods it's not the washing machine.
Well actually the washing machine did break down and it wasn't covered by guarantee, so we had to buy a new one. Ordered on Saturday, delivered on Monday. By Monday evening I had racks of clean clothes drying. But I digress.
The dishwasher was covered by warranty. Domestic & General, I am not happy with you. It's now three weeks since you wrote off our dishwasher and promised us a new one. It's on its way! Look out world, we'll soon be piling up cups and plates again with sheer abandon knowing we can just shove them in the dishwasher and they'll come out sparkling clean!
That was the theory. In practice, there are two groups of people involved: the suppliers and fitters who work for D&G. The suppliers tell us that the new machine is with the fitters. The fitters tell us it hasn't arrived yet from the suppliers. It's in limbo. Does it even exist? Perhaps we shouldn't collapse the waveform and find out in case we get the wrong answer.
Meanwhile I stand forlornly at the kitchen sink, scrubbing away at piles of plates. A Cinderella in my own home. Don't you feel sorry for me?
Posted at 8:38 am
8 COMMENTS:
In the venn diagram overlap of the universe twixt all things Fairy and Whirly there is space alongside Domestic & General for Mira showers.
Ah, Whirl. You and me together in a Venn diagram with a Mira shower. Who'd have thought it?
Is there no one else in your household who could wash up? I live alone, and quite like washing up, because there's not much of it. Sometimes I listen to 80s music and dance around the kitchen. But they'd have to prise my washing machine from my cold, dead hands.
I have a wonderful daughter-in-law who's great at washing up, only she's not well at the moment so she's doing less of it than usual. But it's not really all just down to me, that was poetic licence (or as Terry Pratchett would have said, "lying".)
And although it's a nuisance I agree that it's not on the same level as a washing machine. Washing towels and bedding by hand just isn't funny at all.
Maybe I need to put music on more often and dance. Only for me it would be 60s/70s music. My late mother-in-law used to sing while she washed up, mostly "I talk to the trees but they don't listen to me". I often wondered if that meant anything or she just liked the tune!
A friend used to sing, "I talk to the trees, that's why they put me away..."
:)
Nightmare! Takeaways?
If only we'd thought of that!
Happily, yesterday the dishwasher arrived! It's fitted! It works!
Sorry for all the exclamation marks but I was beginning to think it would never happen.
