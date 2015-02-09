I'm Not A Robot

Sometimes Blogger gets the message. Sometimes it doesn't recognise me and I have to type in words to prove my humanity. Who knew that one day we'd all be proving we're not AIs by copy typing nonsense letters that appear on a screen? I always thought a Turing test would be more interesting than that.
Every time it happens on this blog I want to scream.
- Blogger is supposed to recognise me so as to not count my page hits, and
- It shouldn't be asking anyone to verify they're not a robot, because I've turned word verification off.
13 COMMENTS:
No, but if you ignore it and don't tick the box your comment posts anyway :o)
Thanks Lexi! That's useful to know.
Stupid Blogger
I THINK I don't have the 'not a robot' thing on my blog. If I do - ignore all of this.
Go to your blog dashboard and go into Settings - Posts and comments.
My settings are:
Comment location - embedded
Who can comment - Registered user
Comment moderation - never
Show word verification - no
Show backlinks - hide
See if that works.
Thanks, MAJ. Changing the comment location to embedded did the trick. (It doesn't make sense, but that doesn't matter if it works!)
Let's hope it works for everyone and not just me.
Ooh, thanks, MAJ. I've just done this on my blog too.
The impossible we do at once - miracles take a little longer...... :)
After owning a computer for years, I am still as baffled as I was in the beginning so am no help whatsoever. thanks for visiting my blog by the way....
Briony
x
Yep, what MAJ said. Turned mine off years ago I must admit and never had a problem.
Simon, turning it off wasn't enough, I had to embed comments too! Blogger moves in mysterious ways.
Briony, thank you for popping over to say hi!
I've given up trying to avoid this stuff. I suppose I'm just glad they're not doing iris recognition and staring out of my computer at me!
Iris recognition? Don't give them ideas!
I'm dreadfully late as feverishly attempt to sort of catch up with my new computer which is one that actually works.
As you will now know, one can totally ignore that word verification crap. Of course, I'm not a robot but I might just be an android or an alleged human....
Gary :)
Hi Gary! I'm amazed that you manage to get round everyone, seeing that your blog is so popular! (It's not just Penny who's an internet superstar!)
I'm so glad you now have a computer that works. It's desperate to be without one.
