Monday, February 09, 2015

I'm Not A Robot


Sometimes Blogger gets the message. Sometimes it doesn't recognise me and I have to type in words to prove my humanity. Who knew that one day we'd all be proving we're not AIs by copy typing nonsense letters that appear on a screen? I always thought a Turing test would be more interesting than that.

Every time it happens on this blog I want to scream.
  1. Blogger is supposed to recognise me so as to not count my page hits, and
  2. It shouldn't be asking anyone to verify they're not a robot, because I've turned word verification off.
Has anyone got any ideas as to how to get rid of it?

13 COMMENTS:

Lexi said...

No, but if you ignore it and don't tick the box your comment posts anyway :o)

9 February 2015 at 12:24
fairyhedgehog said...

Thanks Lexi! That's useful to know.

Stupid Blogger

9 February 2015 at 13:09
MorningAJ said...

I THINK I don't have the 'not a robot' thing on my blog. If I do - ignore all of this.

Go to your blog dashboard and go into Settings - Posts and comments.

My settings are:
Comment location - embedded

Who can comment - Registered user

Comment moderation - never

Show word verification - no

Show backlinks - hide


See if that works.

9 February 2015 at 13:19
fairyhedgehog said...

Thanks, MAJ. Changing the comment location to embedded did the trick. (It doesn't make sense, but that doesn't matter if it works!)

Let's hope it works for everyone and not just me.

9 February 2015 at 15:44
Lexi said...

Ooh, thanks, MAJ. I've just done this on my blog too.

9 February 2015 at 15:50
MorningAJ said...

The impossible we do at once - miracles take a little longer...... :)

10 February 2015 at 10:48
crafty cat corner said...

After owning a computer for years, I am still as baffled as I was in the beginning so am no help whatsoever. thanks for visiting my blog by the way....
Briony
x

10 February 2015 at 16:30
Simon Kewin said...

Yep, what MAJ said. Turned mine off years ago I must admit and never had a problem.

12 February 2015 at 09:18
fairyhedgehog said...

Simon, turning it off wasn't enough, I had to embed comments too! Blogger moves in mysterious ways.

Briony, thank you for popping over to say hi!

12 February 2015 at 10:27
Jenny Woolf said...

I've given up trying to avoid this stuff. I suppose I'm just glad they're not doing iris recognition and staring out of my computer at me!

24 February 2015 at 14:57
fairyhedgehog said...

Iris recognition? Don't give them ideas!

24 February 2015 at 15:09
klahanie said...

I'm dreadfully late as feverishly attempt to sort of catch up with my new computer which is one that actually works.

As you will now know, one can totally ignore that word verification crap. Of course, I'm not a robot but I might just be an android or an alleged human....

Gary :)

26 February 2015 at 01:50
fairyhedgehog said...

Hi Gary! I'm amazed that you manage to get round everyone, seeing that your blog is so popular! (It's not just Penny who's an internet superstar!)

I'm so glad you now have a computer that works. It's desperate to be without one.

26 February 2015 at 09:32

Post a Comment

The comments are the best part of this blog, so please do join in.

