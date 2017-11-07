Tuesday, November 07, 2017

The Worst Story


This is how I'm keeping track of my word count. I've got two days when I know I won't be able to write so I'm trying to get ahead as much as I can.

I'm already at the stage of using up a lot of my preplanned plot, and feeling that this has to be the worst story ever.

My aliens look like large blobs of jelly, with many eyes on stalks around the top which are in constant movement. They  have complete rotational symmetry so they have no front or back; they have tentacles round their middles and stumpy legs. They can’t hear and they communicate by flashing coloured patterns over their skin.

I also have another set of aliens that look like Wookies, and the ones that look like crickets but are the size of a large poodle. The latter are companion animals to the Wookies, sort of.

It all seemed so logical at the time.
Posted at 7:45 am Labels: ,
Your rating: 

4 COMMENTS:

The History Anorak said...

Poodle sized crickets sounds good. I have a worry ball that sounds like your rotund aliens though. It even flashes lights when you squeeze it! Keep up the good work. You've way ahead of my word count!

7 November 2017 at 19:58
fairyhedgehog said...

Oh wow! My aliens have their own line in merchandise already!

Thanks for the cheering on; I need it!

7 November 2017 at 20:42
Lexi said...

Cricket-sized poodles would be quite sweet...the pet you could put in your pocket.

10 November 2017 at 21:18
fairyhedgehog said...

What a great idea!

10 November 2017 at 21:41

