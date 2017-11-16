NaNoWriMo in All Its Glory

I was asked on Quora about previous Nano novels, and looking back I realised I've had a very chequered Nano career. I’ve got a lot of finished (but mostly unedited) stories and a couple of unfinished ones and the quality really varies.
2004 The Coven.
A group of would-be witches get in over their heads and need help to get one of their own back from an alternate reality.
Mostly very bad, but with odd flashes of “where did that come from?”
2006 Another Way
A quantum computer becomes sentient.
Probably one of my favourites of all my books. It has a lesbian couple as the main protagonists, and two bedroom scenes. Mind you, one is a quarrel and one is a pillow fight, but still.
2007 Missing
A young child goes missing and his sister tries to rescue him with the help of her professor.
Very badly written and unresearched on police procedure. A few nice moments with the kid from his point of view.
2008 Magic Time
Three children go back through a portal into an earlier time.
Unfinished and probably just as well. I think I got 24k words before I ran out of steam.
2009 Space Escape
Something about rescuing sentient animals.
Even looking at the draft I can’t make sense of it. Not one of my better efforts.
2010 The Silver Flute
Claire falls through into an alternate universe where science is masquerading as “magic” and she finds a flute that is the key to opening the doors to other worlds. Will she fall in love and stay in the new world or return to her own? And how?
A very messy book but it’s my favourite because I loved the characters of Claire, the journalist with the temperament of a librarian, and Rhea, the innkeeper she falls in love with. Although it’s technically finished, Claire ends up with the wrong person and I want to rewrite it to the ending I really want.
2011 Timeless
A Mary-Sue character gets abducted by time travellers and after adventures in the future sets up her own rival time travel agency. With a cast including a clapped-out AI, blue and grey humans and an annoying cousin.
An OK story. As usual some fun parts and some less so.
2012 Saving Space Through Tessellation
When Sylvie's father is kidnapped from a secure science lab, her life is in danger as much as his. Can she escape from the confines of her school with the help of her two friends and rescue her father, who is being held on another planet in another galaxy?
Includes a man in a crocheted chicken suit and a random penguin. (It was just after Random House and Penguin merged. I really thought they should have chosen the name “Random Penguin”.)
It’s a bit of a schoolgirl romp and I had fun with it. It's also my favourite of all my titles.
2014 Marked
When Amy inherits a country cottage from her Gran she also inherits a mysterious book which turns out to be cursed. In trying to remove the curse, Amy sets free a demon who places his mark on her. Can she get rid of the mark before she succumbs to its power and becomes possessed by the demon?
Unfinished at 28k because I took the book in a direction that didn’t work. Not one I want to go back to.
2015 Twisted
Em's difficult home life makes her an obvious target for anyone looking for disaffected youngsters. A shady group who claim to be exploring a distant planet recognise her potential and enlist her for her science background. But what is really going in with the Asimov Foundation?
I don’t remember much about this one which is a bad sign!
One year I tried editing instead of writing. That didn’t go well. Some years I just didn’t write at all.
This year I won't know how well it's gone until afterwards. At the moment I'm putting off writing my story by blogging instead. At least I've written every day so far, except for a pre-arranged day off. Tomorrow is another day off. I ought to get onto my story now and stop playing online.
