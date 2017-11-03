Day three of Nano

I've had three reminders to donate to Nano so far, so that averages one a day.
It was the constant demands for money that made me give up after 2015 and not write at all last year. This year I don't know if I'll donate because my main support is on Quora and Ravelry and not on the Nano forums which are well-nigh unusable.
I love the creativity of Nano but it's a pity that it's being turned into a mostly fund-raising event.
Nevertheless, I now have over 7,000 words written. It's been a tough one today. I wrote before checking any social media using mostly ideas I'd planned out over the last month and some I came up with on my bike ride yesterday.
Then I went out for a cycle ride hoping to come up with some more ideas but today that just didn't happen.
I'm going to be running out of preplanned ideas soon. I wonder what I'll do then.
0 COMMENTS:
Post a Comment
The comments are the best part of this blog, so please do join in.