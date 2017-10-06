“Season of mists and mellow fruitfulness.”
Not here. Not now.
The wind whips leaves from the trees
In showers of red, orange, yellow.
They carpet the ground with softness, damp and yielding underfoot.
Horse chestnut trees scatter their spiky husks,
And here is a conker:
Round shiny treasure like polished mahogany
Sitting abandoned on the soggy leaves
But not for long.
Children will take it to its new home.
Now the rain comes
Sideways in the buffeting wind.
Head, neck, trousers cold and colder
As we run for home.
Later we look out through rain-flooded windows
Hot tea in hand
At the October storm that is stripping the trees
Naked.
What else will fall?
Autumn is not a gentle season
In England
Now.
2 COMMENTS:
Lovely poem.
Thank you!
