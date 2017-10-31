Am I even a writer?

I usually call myself an “amateur writer” because otherwise I think people will assume that I plan to make money by writing. Nope. It’s a hobby.
Strange, because I don’t call myself an “amateur crocheter” even though I don’t plan to make money from it. I’m pretty good at crocheting - clearly not an amateur!
I’m not an amateur pedestrian, driver, or cyclist either; I’m just any one of those three at any time.
I wonder when “writer” got to mean “someone who makes a living at writing”. Or maybe it didn’t and it’s just me.
Who was it said you're a writer if you write, and a professional writer if you get paid for it?
Whoever it was, I need to listen to them!
