Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Am I even a writer?

I usually call myself an “amateur writer” because otherwise I think people will assume that I plan to make money by writing. Nope. It’s a hobby.

Strange, because I don’t call myself an “amateur crocheter” even though I don’t plan to make money from it. I’m pretty good at crocheting - clearly not an amateur!

I’m not an amateur pedestrian, driver, or cyclist either; I’m just any one of those three at any time.

I wonder when “writer” got to mean “someone who makes a living at writing”. Or maybe it didn’t and it’s just me.
Lexi said...

Who was it said you're a writer if you write, and a professional writer if you get paid for it?

31 October 2017 at 19:06
fairyhedgehog said...

Whoever it was, I need to listen to them!

31 October 2017 at 20:06

