Friday, September 30, 2016
I just keep levelling up!
In effect, it turns my hearing aids into headphones. Which is fantastic! Because normal headphones just aren't compatible with hearing aids.
I can watch YouTube, even if there is someone else in the room not wanting to watch it too!
I can't wait to ring up all my friends to see how the phone part works. The gizmo needs three hours charging before first use. Three hours is an awful long time.
Posted at 5:53 pm
