The door opened and Jenny took in Em's face and gave her a huge hug. Em had the familiar feeling of coming home she always had in Jenny's presence and she felt the tears start at her eyes again.
"Oh look at you," Jenny said. "What have you been up to now?"
"I got myself thrown out over a boy and we didn't even do it," Em said.
Jenny laughed. "Trust you. Come on in. Mum's out but she said you can stay as long as you need to. Alfie won't be using his room till he comes back in the summer, so you can have his bed if we change the sheets."
Em let out a huge breath she hadn't realised she was holding. "So I won't be needing to put on my fishnet tights and hang around outside King's Cross Station," she said.
"What?" Jenny did a double take and then laughed. "You and your old-fashioned ideas. I don't know where they come from."
"They're not old-fashioned. It might be the oldest profession but I'm sure it's still around."
Jenny shook her head but she was smiling. "Let's get this bed made up and you can tell me how you managed to get thrown out of your house for not having sex with a boy."
"I didn't say that. We didn't do IT but.. it's complicated."
"So you can fill me in on all the gory details."
It was a mixed blessing having a friend that you could say anything to except the one thing you really wanted to say.
Monday, November 02, 2015
So far so good
I'm up to 4000 words on my Nanonovel. It's not great literature. It may not even be readable. But I'm having fun with it!
