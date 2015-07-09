Thursday, July 09, 2015
Gratuitious Cat Photos
Rufus was a happy cat, kneading away at the double thickness blanket that stops his sharp edges from making his cat-slave shriek.
Then his cat-slave said "Bedtime" and had the cheek to push him off her! This was a shame and a disgrace.
Luckily he has a short memory and by the next day all was forgiven. Or was that dead bird he brought in a subtle way of getting his revenge?
