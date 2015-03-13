Friday, March 13, 2015
We shall not see his like again...
I've read all his books, many of them several times. I was at a local library where he spoke about his life and work, maybe twenty years ago now. He signed a book for me. He was very engaging.
When my father died at age 62, Pratchett's books were one of the things that helped me to get through. I knew his take on Death was pure wish fulfilment but I needed some of that at the time, together with his willingness to even talk about death when too many people found the subject uncomfortable and shied away from it. You can't avoid thinking about it when someone you love dies.
It seems strange that he didn't even know I existed and yet I have a real sense of personal loss at his death. The world is a poorer place for his passing.
I commented earlier but I'm not sure it got through. (IT is not behaving today)
My favourite is Reaper Man and I am absolutely in love with Bill Door. I'm planning to read it again - but I'm starting with Mort, because it seems fitting.
Mort was my first one. I loved Reaper Man and that was one of the books that saw me through but if I had to choose two favourites it would be Witches Abroad and Night Watch.
And yes, IT is misbehaving today. At my end it's not helped by my son uploading huge videos to YouTube!
I agree with you, the world is poorer without him, but of course he leaves much behind for us to enjoy. It is wonderful how often people can touch one another without ever having met, or sometimes even lived in the same century. Such is the power of words and deeds. I hope his legacy lives on and on.
I'm sure his legacy will live on, LeeAnn. And at least there are a lot of books to re-read! His lifetime achievement in writing is huge.
A sad loss indeed. I, too, have read all his books. It's weird to think Granny Weatherwax et al won't be in any more tales, is it not?
It really is sad, Simon. I suppose we have to look on his work as completed now. If he'd not been ill I'm sure there would have been many more books but he wrote so many that maybe wanting more is just greedy.
