Tuesday, March 03, 2015

Crochet Party

March is International Crochet Month and Ravelry is celebrating with a party. There's a Scavenger Hunt and a Mystery Crochet A Long and lots of other fun and games. Maybe I'll see you over there.

One challenge is to "write your name in crochet" and I got as far as "fairy" and gave up. In my defence, I'm still getting over the flu. It's the first year I've had flu in a long time and after nearly three weeks of being ill in bed I can't say I recommend it.

I feel like I want to wish you all "Live long and prosper!" but that seems almost too poignant right now.

Posted at 5:05 pm
Your rating: 

6 COMMENTS:

Lexi said...

Oh dear, those wobbly letters sum up just how flu makes one feel...your toes look a bit poignant, too. Hope you are fighting fit again soon.

3 March 2015 at 21:38
fairyhedgehog said...

"Poignant toes!" Aw, thanks Lexi. You say the nicest things.

4 March 2015 at 09:41
Simon Kewin said...

Oh dear. Hope you're better soon!

5 March 2015 at 08:09
MorningAJ said...

The flu is horrid. Get better soon.

5 March 2015 at 19:23
fairyhedgehog said...

Thanks, MAJ!

5 March 2015 at 21:13
fairyhedgehog said...

Thanks, Simon!

5 March 2015 at 21:13

Post a Comment

The comments are the best part of this blog, so please do join in.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...