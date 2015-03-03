Crochet Party

Ravelry is celebrating with a party. There's a Scavenger Hunt and a Mystery Crochet A Long and lots of other fun and games. Maybe I'll see you over there.
One challenge is to "write your name in crochet" and I got as far as "fairy" and gave up. In my defence, I'm still getting over the flu. It's the first year I've had flu in a long time and after nearly three weeks of being ill in bed I can't say I recommend it.
I feel like I want to wish you all "Live long and prosper!" but that seems almost too poignant right now.
Oh dear, those wobbly letters sum up just how flu makes one feel...your toes look a bit poignant, too. Hope you are fighting fit again soon.
"Poignant toes!" Aw, thanks Lexi. You say the nicest things.
Oh dear. Hope you're better soon!
The flu is horrid. Get better soon.
Thanks, MAJ!
Thanks, Simon!
The comments are the best part of this blog, so please do join in.