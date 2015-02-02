Monday, February 02, 2015

Slightly Stunned


Rufus has just got back from the vet after having the wire removed which was keeping his broken jaw in place. He had it removed under anaesthetic, so he's still a bit woozy.

For the last six weeks he's been unable to go outside. For five of those weeks he's been almost unbearable. He should be able to go out again on Wednesday, so fingers crossed.
10 COMMENTS:

Polenth said...

Poor cat. Hopefully it'll be a bit warmer by then though!

2 February 2015 at 19:00
fairyhedgehog said...

Yes, I have to admit his sister is not at all keen on going out at the moment!

2 February 2015 at 19:20
Lily Razz said...

Poor Rufus! Has it healed completely by now? I hope he can go out by Wednesday..

2 February 2015 at 21:32
fairyhedgehog said...

He's fine now. Just bored!

3 February 2015 at 07:00
Whirlochre said...

Hang in there, Rufus.

3 February 2015 at 10:48
Rufus said...

Thanks, Whirl. You don't know what I have to put up with from my slaves but a quick flick with the claws soon puts them in their place.

3 February 2015 at 12:52
Lexi said...

Poor Rufus! I'd be unbearable after a week inside.

3 February 2015 at 19:31
fairyhedgehog said...

Me too.

At least I wouldn't keep trying to kill my sister though.

3 February 2015 at 20:29
MorningAJ said...

Poor precious! I hope he recovers soon.

4 February 2015 at 17:29
fairyhedgehog said...

He was allowed out today!

He was very happy.

4 February 2015 at 17:50

