Monday, February 02, 2015
Slightly Stunned
Rufus has just got back from the vet after having the wire removed which was keeping his broken jaw in place. He had it removed under anaesthetic, so he's still a bit woozy.
For the last six weeks he's been unable to go outside. For five of those weeks he's been almost unbearable. He should be able to go out again on Wednesday, so fingers crossed.
10 COMMENTS:
Poor cat. Hopefully it'll be a bit warmer by then though!
Yes, I have to admit his sister is not at all keen on going out at the moment!
Poor Rufus! Has it healed completely by now? I hope he can go out by Wednesday..
He's fine now. Just bored!
Hang in there, Rufus.
Thanks, Whirl. You don't know what I have to put up with from my slaves but a quick flick with the claws soon puts them in their place.
Poor Rufus! I'd be unbearable after a week inside.
Me too.
At least I wouldn't keep trying to kill my sister though.
Poor precious! I hope he recovers soon.
He was allowed out today!
He was very happy.
