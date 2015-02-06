Friday, February 06, 2015

Could you read this book?



It's not as easy as it seems. The book will only open if you approach it with a neutral face. It won't open if you're looking sceptical - or even if you're excited! That's me done for then.

I'm not entirely sure that I can see a use for it except as an idea for a science fiction story. Now that would be something I'd really like to read!
4 COMMENTS:

MorningAJ said...

I don't get the point. I could understand it if it wanted me to be happy or kind or friendly. But neutral?

(Ah well - that's me locked out!)

9 February 2015 at 13:22
fairyhedgehog said...

I know! It doesn't make sense to me, either.

But isn't it a cool idea for inclusion in a sci fi story? And you could make the required emotion be anything you like!

9 February 2015 at 15:46
Simon Kewin said...

Hmm, interesting story idea. Books with attitude...

12 February 2015 at 09:30
fairyhedgehog said...

I could really imagine you running with that one!

12 February 2015 at 10:28

