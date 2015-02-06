Friday, February 06, 2015
Could you read this book?
It's not as easy as it seems. The book will only open if you approach it with a neutral face. It won't open if you're looking sceptical - or even if you're excited! That's me done for then.
I'm not entirely sure that I can see a use for it except as an idea for a science fiction story. Now that would be something I'd really like to read!
Posted at 7:04 pm Labels: books, science, science fiction, technology, weird
|Your rating:
4 COMMENTS:
I don't get the point. I could understand it if it wanted me to be happy or kind or friendly. But neutral?
(Ah well - that's me locked out!)
I know! It doesn't make sense to me, either.
But isn't it a cool idea for inclusion in a sci fi story? And you could make the required emotion be anything you like!
Hmm, interesting story idea. Books with attitude...
I could really imagine you running with that one!
Post a Comment
The comments are the best part of this blog, so please do join in.